Ontario City Council members voted to table an ordinance that would prohibit purposefully feeding deer in city limits. Council will discuss the ordinance again on July 12.

 Candace Harrell (Richland Source File Photo)

ONTARIO — Ontario City Council members unanimously voted on Wednesday to table what council president Eddie Gallo called one of the year's most divisive pieces of legislation.

“Obviously, this is a touchy subject, so I hope you’ve all given it your due diligence,” Gallo said. “There are strong opinions we’ve heard from both sides.”

