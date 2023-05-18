Keith porch

Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch speaks with members of Ontario City Council's safety committee.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — Ontario City Council committed $50,000 towards the purchase of an armored rescue vehicle during its Wednesday night meeting. 

The Lenco BearCat G3 vehicle would replace a simpler model purchased in 2008 and be used by the Allied Special Operations Response Team. 

