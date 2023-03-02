ontarioflag

The American flag stands in the Ontario City Council chambers. Council starts each meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — Eddie Gallo has led the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of every Ontario City Council meeting since he was sworn in as council president in 2021.

"It's an honor to lead it and do justice to the flag and what it represents,” Gallo said. “But I started thinking, did we take the pledge for granted because we did it every meeting?’”

