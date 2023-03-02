ONTARIO — Eddie Gallo has led the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of every Ontario City Council meeting since he was sworn in as council president in 2021.
"It's an honor to lead it and do justice to the flag and what it represents,” Gallo said. “But I started thinking, did we take the pledge for granted because we did it every meeting?’”
Inspired by reading about other councils and committees inviting veterans to lead the Pledge of Allegiance, Gallo said he wanted to introduce that to Ontario City Council meetings.
He said he wants to invite military members, cadets and education groups to lead the pledge at each council meeting. Chris Smith, Ontario High School president and Army National Guard veteran, was the first veteran to lead the pledge March 1.
“I think it's going to bring honor and recognition to our local veterans,”Gallosaid. “I’ve got excellent feedback from the mayor and other council members. I have a list of names and groups, but I’m definitely hoping it grows.”
Gallo also said Ontario City Council will invite high school seniors who plan to enlist in military branches to lead the pledge May 17. Each person to lead the pledge is presented with a personalized certificate of appreciation signed by Gallo and Mayor Randy Hutchinson.
“Some people in the community have come up to me and they really love the idea,” Hutchinson said.
Ontario Local Schools Supt. Keith Strickler said a number of the district’s teachers and principals are veterans, so they each may lead the pledge at some point.
“We were talking about maybe bringing in government classes or elementary school classes,” Strickler said. “I would hope some kids would stick around and see how government works in their local neighborhoods.”
Strickler said his son, a University of Dayton student and Ontario alumnus, will be able to lead council members in the pledge before he goes to basic training with the Air National Guard.
“To me, it's bigger than the pledge, it’s about the connection between all of us in our community,” Strickler said.
As long as Gallo is City Council president, he said he wants to continue to have guests lead council members in the pledge each meeting.
“I hope whoever is council president after me will continue this as well,” he said. “I think it’s important to be proud of what our flag represents and how we are all Americans.”
Gallo said any veteran with a connection to the Ontario community is welcome to email him ategallo@ontarioohio.orgif they are interested in leading the Pledge of Allegiance at council meetings.
Ontario City Council meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. Council meeting times are also listed on theOntario city calendar.