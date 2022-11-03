ontario1102

Ontario City Council President Eddie Gallo announces the results of ordinances read at Wednesday's City Council meeting. Council unanimously passed legislation that will raise hourly wages of office employees and add certain benefits.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO -- City Council approved increased hourly wages for Ontario city employees at its meeting Wednesday.

Council President Eddie Gallo said the personnel committee has been discussing wages and benefits with public employees for a few months in executive sessions.

