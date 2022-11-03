Ontario City Council President Eddie Gallo announces the results of ordinances read at Wednesday's City Council meeting. Council unanimously passed legislation that will raise hourly wages of office employees and add certain benefits.
Third Ward Ontario Councilwoman Sherry Branham, chair of the personnel committee, said another important addition of the ordinance was wellness checks, similar to fitness examinations. These can be organized by the city on behalf of an employee and employees won’t miss pay or sick time.
“We encourage wellness, it benefits the city and keeps insurance costs down,” she said.
Gallo said City Council will continue to discuss wage and benefit concerns with unions and non-unionized workers alike. Unions negotiate and agree to collective bargaining agreements different from the city ordinances.
Also in Wednesday's meeting:
-- City Council voted to enter the Ohio Department of Transportation’sBridge Inspection Programto determine where bridge maintenance can be improved.
-- Gallo thanked service workers for quickly repairing the city’s water line breaks over the weekend.
-- City Council read through the first draft of 2023 budget allocations, which will be finalized in December.
-- Police Chief Tommy Hill presented ideas for updating the Police Department’s technology with available funds.
-- City Council authorized the mayor or recreation director to donate funds to groups who volunteered at the Ontario Haunted Hollow Trail.