Three Ontario City Council members were absent from Wednesday's meeting. Five of the seven voting members passed temporary budget appropriations for 2023.

ONTARIO – Inflation concerns were top of mind on Wednesday evening as Ontario City Council unanimously approved a 2023 temporary spending plan.

At-large Councilman Dave Rehfeldt, chair of council's finance committee, said the city is still on track to end 2022 with a $300,000 increase over projections in revenue. Rehfeldt also said he expects to end 2022 about $1.5 million under budget in terms of spending.

Ontario Mayor Randy Hutchinson presents a proclamation to North Central State College President Dorey Diab on Wednesday evening. Hutchinson thanked Diab for his work to better Richland County.

