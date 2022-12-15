ONTARIO – Inflation concerns were top of mind on Wednesday evening as Ontario City Council unanimously approved a 2023 temporary spending plan.
At-large Councilman Dave Rehfeldt, chair of council's finance committee, said the city is still on track to end 2022 with a $300,000 increase over projections in revenue. Rehfeldt also said he expects to end 2022 about $1.5 million under budget in terms of spending.
He said he is, however, still concerned about rising costs in 2023 after seeing inflation across the country hit 40-year highs in 2022.
“Inflation this year is definitely putting some strain on this budget (that) we haven’t incurred in a long time,” Rehfeldt said. “Personally talking, we’ve got to watch the line a little bit more than we’re used to. We’ve had some good times, but because of inflation factors, we’ll have to keep that in mind with (union) negotiations.”
In the time since council first discussed 2023 temporary budget appropriations in October, Rehfeldt said the finance committee has budgeted for increased insurance costs in 2023. Contingent on union negotiations with city employees, the police salary appropriations of $1.7 million may increase or decrease, he said.
Council has to approve a final spending plan by the end of March.
“This budget tonight is temporary,” Rehfeldt said. “This is just the budget we have to have approved by the end of the year. It’s a guide and it will change.”
It was the only legislation council could approve on Wednesday since only five of seven voting members could attend due to illness and work.
Council customarily reads proposed legislation three times and votes on legislation after the third reading. If six members vote to suspend their rules, they may pass legislation earlier than the third reading.
It was the third reading of the appropriations budget, allowing council to approve it.
North Central State College President Dorey Diab honored
Mayor Randy Hutchinson read a proclamation honoring North Central State College President Dorey Diab for his honors and contributions to Richland County.
Diab earned the 2022 Central Region Chief Executive Officer Award from the Association of Community College Trustees in August.
“This was the second time he’s received this prestigious award,” Hutchinson said. “Dr. Diab initiated or helped to develop innovative programs at North Central State College such as the tuition freedom scholarship, Honors College and the Kehoe Center of Excellence.”
Hutchinson also thanked Diab for adding two bachelor of science programs to North Central’s degree options — applied engineering technology and nursing.
“Those were wanted by the area, so it was very good of the college to do that,” Hutchinson said. “We appreciate the partnership we’ve always had with the college and we’re very honored to work with them.”
Compared to last month’s planning commission meeting, Hutchinson said emotions had cooled hearing the second presentation from Bohler Engineering to build a GetGo gas station and drive-thru on Lexington-Springmill Road.
“I talked to everyone afterward and said they still had some things to do with conditions and we want to make sure we’re protecting the citizens out there,” Hutchinson said.
The city is conducting a traffic study over the next few months to determine how best to structure gas station entrance and exit lanes, as well as traffic flow around the 979 N. Lexington-Springmill Road property.
According to the Richland County Auditor’s Office website, Cheddar’s parent company still owns that property. If a gas station goes in its place, zoning officer Michael Morton said he expects Cheddar’s will be demolished, but not for several months.
The planning commission voted to approve the conditional zoning application from Bohler Engineering and Giant Eagle for the proposed GetGo gas station at Wednesday’s meeting.
“They have to meet all codes, which includes traffic stops, before they can get a permit,” Hutchinson said.
Planning Commission members also approved a conditional zoning application for a Caliber Collision repair shop at 1340 N. Lexington-Springmill Road, east of Meijer. The property is near BellStores and Skyline Chili.
Hutchinson said he will be appointing new members to the planning commission because chair Susan Hellinger is planning on stepping down from her role to spend winters in Florida.
Hutchinson also asked anyone interested in the position of city treasurer to contact him, as current treasurer Jim Hairston will retire Dec. 31. Hutchinson said the part-time position will be a Republican appointment and whomever is appointed will have the opportunity to run for election.
Interested treasurer candidates can call Hutchinson at 419-529-6333 or Richland County Board of Elections Deputy Director Jane Zimmerman at 419-774-5530.
Rehfeldt said council will call a special meeting likely during an evening between Dec. 19 and 21 to discuss and pass legislation they would like to complete before the end of the year.
In that meeting, Council is expected to:
-- Read and vote on the request to rezone a portion of Walker Lake Road from business to planned unit development.
-- Read and vote on an agreement with Dynergy Energy Services to enroll in a kilowatt-hour fixed rate with the electric aggregation program.
-- Read and vote on an amendment to how the city determines unfit or abandoned dwellings.
-- Read and vote on an ordinance updating the definitions of contractors and subcontractors.
-- Discuss bargaining agreements and conditions of employment for non-union city employees.