The ordinance includes Ohio law that no one under the age of 21 can buy tobacco or alternative nicotine products, such as e-cigarettes and cigarette rollers.
It also states that places of business must have age verification in place for people who purchase tobacco products.
Cigarette or nicotine product vending machines must be placed where they can be monitored by the property owner, or in a place not accessible to the general public, such as in a place of business or space where people under 21 are generally not permitted access.
A clearly visible notice must be posted in all places that sell tobacco products that, “It is illegal for any person under the age of 21 to purchase tobacco or alternative nicotine products.”
Businesses or adults that knowingly distribute nicotine products to people under 21 can be charged with misdemeanors in the third or fourth degree. Underage consumers of tobacco products can be charged with a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Lt. Tony Grimwood said misdemeanor penalties are determined by the court.
“If they’re a repeat offender, the judge may suggest a higher penalty and if they think it was just someone having a bad moment, they may reduce it,” he said.
Grimwood serves as the criminal division commander for the Ontario Police Department. He said OPD has charged one local business with selling vapes to underage consumers.
“We’re trying to do our best to limit their access,” Grimwood said. “Honestly, we didn’t realize how big of an issue it was until the schools came to us about it. The ultimate goal is educating teens about the dangers of vaping and to deter them from using it.
“The schools are trying to be proactive and so are we.”
Grimwood said the new ordinance doesn't change how OPD penalizes individuals for breaking nicotine laws, but it makes the process more efficient.
“The uniqueness of Ontario is we still have a Mayor’s Court to charge people with local ordinances, and we work with Mansfield Municipal Court to charge people under state law.”
Also in the June 7 meeting:
-- Mayor Randy Hutchinson told the utilities committee that the city will replace sewer lines on Spring Village Drive, moving from an 8-inch to 12-inch line to prevent backflow issues in homes. The city will look into tax increment financing on a proposed car wash to fund the project, which Hutchinson said should begin in August and could take months to finish and clean up.
-- Utilities chair Kyle Webb said the sanitary sewer line smoke test found some areas where stormwater intrusion could cause flooding in the city during storms. He said the city has money set aside to fix those issues.
-- Hutchinson said the city will need to complete minor sidewalk repairs on Lexington-Springmill Road after the Shaker Water Tower takedown damaged a tree and some concrete.
-- Hutchinson said the city has ordered two more electric pedestals for Marshall Park to use for future events.
-- The parks committee discussed adding more baseball backstop netting to Marshall Park baseball diamonds and adding a bigger parking lot near the fields.