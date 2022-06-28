ONTARIO -- In an effort to promote the safety of those attending the Independence Day Celebration at Marshall Park in Ontario, Ontario Police will be making some changes to the traffic flow including closing some roadways.
Each year the local festivities have grown tremendously thanks to the hard-working committee members.
"This year, we expect the largest crowd ever at this event," Ontario Police stated. "As a result, we urge those planning to attend to arrive early and plan your parking lot choices by using the 'Exit Plan' we have provided on this site.
"We learn each year how we can improve our guests' efforts of leaving the area, and are confident that we have an excellent plan in place. This will help people leave the area efficiently and safely. Some of the changes for during and after the fireworks are as follows:"
Shelby-Ontario Rd (the road the schools are on): We will be closing Shelby-Ontario Rd., from the north high school lot to the south middle school lot at 12p. This will remain closed for the duration of the festival on Saturday. Park Ave West, will be closed from Shelby-Ontario Rd (west) to Rock Rd (east).
In the past, vehicles that traveled this section of road are often stuck in traffic for an extended period of time, due to other traffic leaving the Celebration area.
Vehicles exiting the lower Marshall Park area at Rock Rd must turn east onto Park Ave West or continue south. All vehicles parking in the south school lots will be required to exit the area south toward Park Ave West.
If you wish to go east, simply continue south to Millsboro Rd (since Park Ave will be closed to eastbound traffic). All vehicles parking in the north school lots will be required to exit north toward W 4th St., where you can turn east, west or go straight to the north.
"We also recommend that you avoid traveling north on SR 314 from Park Ave West as you will be re-entering the celebration traffic once you reach Shelby-Ontario Rd and will find an unnecessary delay," Police stated.
"Also please be aware that there will be a 5K run/walk utilizing Shelby-Ontario Rd, Milligan Rd, Rock Rd and Marshall Park. This run will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday."
Some roads will be closed; others will be controlled access by officers. Please drive slowly, use caution and watch for participants.
We hope you enjoy the festivities and please be safe and have a great Independence Day.
