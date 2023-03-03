featured One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter Dillon Carr Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 3, 2023 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at this drive-thru, M&S Drive-Thru, on Thursday night. Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD — One man was killed and two others injured in a shooting Thursday night at M&S Drive-Thru, according to Mansfield police.Police said they received a call about a "homicide at the location" at 753 Springmill St. a little after 11 p.m.Officers found an unidentified 26-year-old man dead with an apparent gunshot wound.Another man, also 26, had a gunshot wound in his calf. Both were transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.As officers investigated the scene, they reported a woman, 24, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her foot.She "was found to have been present at the original dispatched location when the shooting occurred, but fled before officers' arrival," police said. One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at this drive-thru, M&S Drive-Thru, on Thursday night. Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter Police Chief Keith Porch was not immediately available to comment Friday morning.Detectives are working to determine who is responsible for the shooting that left one dead, whose body will be sent to Montgomery County for autopsy.Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Major Crimes Det. Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9432. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fatal Shooting Gun Violence Mansfield Police Detectives Investigation Homicide M&s Drive-thru Crime Criminal Law Law Dillon Carr Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dillon Carr Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February Proposed B&O Bike Trail connector could include $800,000 tunnel under Trimble Road Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Demolition of former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center underway in Mansfield Three new names among Fugitives of the Week list Janelle Lorraine Straw Van Johnson St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney Obituaries Beatrice “Bea” Ruth Schaad Duwayne E. Shoup Debbie Dillon Alverta Alva Forbes Sandra Jane "Sandy" Lybarger See More