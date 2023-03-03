M&S Drive-Thru

One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at this drive-thru, M&S Drive-Thru, on Thursday night. 

 Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — One man was killed and two others injured in a shooting Thursday night at M&S Drive-Thru, according to Mansfield police.

Police said they received a call about a "homicide at the location" at 753 Springmill St. a little after 11 p.m.

