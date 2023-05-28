escaped convicts

These two convicts are wanted after a Tuesday escape from the Allen Correctional Institution.

HENDERSON, Kentucky -- One escaped prisoner from Ohio was captured in Kentucky, and the other was found dead floating in the Ohio River on Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Marshals Service.

James Lee was apprehended after the vehicle he was in crashed. Bradley Gillespie, who fled on foot and was at-large after the crash, was found floating in the Ohio River on Sunday afternoon, near where he originally evaded police in Henderson, Kentucky.

U.S. Marshal logo

Tags