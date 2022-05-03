WASHINGTON, D.C. – Ohio's two United States senators issued separate statements after Monday night's leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft decision that would potentially overturn the landmark case of Roe vs. Wade.
The Roe vs. Wade decision, issued on Jan. 22, 1973 was the landmark case involving the abortion issue.
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) issued the below statement following the news of the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn the landmark case Roe vs. Wade.
“This is exactly where we feared that decades of politicians’ attacks on women’s health would lead, and why it’s so important people speak out now,” said Brown. “Overturning Roe would take away women’s most personal decisions and hand them over to politicians.
"We don’t know whether this opinion will become the court’s decision, but we need to act now and pass legislation to protect Americans’ right to make their own private health care choices.”
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) issued the following statement regarding the leaked draft opinion of the Dobbs case being considered by the Supreme Court:
“The leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion is an egregious breach of trust and a deliberate attempt to undermine the faith we place in our nation’s most sacred institutions," Portman said. "This further underscores the need for our country to put our political differences aside and work to restore this faith and trust in our institutions.
"I am encouraged that Chief Justice Roberts has ordered an investigation and hope the Court can identify the individuals responsible and hold them accountable.
“Regarding Roe v. Wade, I have consistently said I believe Roe was wrongly decided and that the elected representatives in the states, not the Supreme Court, should have jurisdiction over this issue.”
Support Our Journalism
Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.