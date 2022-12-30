Patrol warns against driving impaired for New Year’s holiday
COLUMBUS — This year, the New Year’s Eve holiday is different from years past: The holiday is also mixed with a college football playoff game, featuring the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers who intend to watch football and/or celebrate the new year to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. The Patrol’s zero-tolerance policy is part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.

