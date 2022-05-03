COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is bringing awareness to the potential increase in motorcycles on our roadways. May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorcyclists to ride trained and sober.
In 2021, there were 4,005 traffic crashes involving motorcycles that resulted in 223 deaths and 1,197 serious injuries. Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Lucas and Montgomery counties accounted for 33 percent of the motorcycle crashes in Ohio.
“Motorcycle safety is a shared responsibility,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “All motorists need to be aware of their surroundings and other vehicles using the roadway.
Motorists should give motorcyclists a full lane of travel and look for them at intersections and while changing lanes.”
Taking a training class, wearing safety equipment and riding with proper endorsements will help you protect yourself and others. Last year, 54 percent of at-fault motorcycle drivers involved in crashes did not have a motorcycle endorsement on their license.
“Ride responsibly, trained and defensively,” said Lieutenant Brad Bishop, Ashland Post commander. “This means ensuring you have a motorcycle endorsement, wearing proper safety equipment and giving yourself plenty of room, all while obeying all traffic laws and never riding impaired.”
Ohio law requires helmets for riders under 18 and drivers with less than one year of motorcycle experience. Passengers on motorcycles must wear helmets when the driver is required to do so.
For more information visit www.motorcycle.ohio.gov. A statistical map detailing citations and other motorcycle related information can be found at