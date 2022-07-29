Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks to audience members at the 2017 Facebook social good forum. Photo courtesy of Zuckerberg's public Facebook profile.

COLUMBUS — A federal judge in California agreed this week to consolidate a series of lawsuits against Facebook and appointed Ohio the lead plaintiff in the securities class-action case against the social-media giant.

Attorney General Dave Yost will lead the class action on behalf of Ohio and any other affected investors.

Dave Yost

