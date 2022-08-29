Naloxone

RecoveryOhio has announced the creation of Naloxone.Ohio.gov

 Photo courtesy of the University of Washington

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced Ohio will observe the state’s second annual Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and begin recognition of September’s Recovery Month.

Established in 2021 by Senate Bill 30, Ohio Overdose Awareness Day aims to raise public awareness and remember the lives lost to the ongoing national opioid epidemic.