The U.S. Capitol building

The U.S. Capitol building is located in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Both of Ohio's U.S. Senators, and a number of leaders from a variety of state sectors, praised the Senate's passage of the CHIPS Act of 2022 on Wednesday afternoon.

Published reports state the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to clear the legislation before leaving town Friday for the August recess, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature.

I've lived in Richland Co. since 1990, married here, our children were born here. This is home. I have two books published on a passion topic, Ohio high school football. Others: Buckeyes, Cavs, Bengals, Reds, History, Disney.