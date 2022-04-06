BELLVILLE -- The Ohio House of Representatives has unanimously voted in favor of House Bill 291, legislation to memorialize highway and bridges around the state.
The legislation will name State Route 13 between the northern border of Bellville and the southern border of Mansfield the Pfc. Steven D. Smith Memorial Highway.
Pfc. Smith was a native of Bellville prior to serving with Charlie Company, 35th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was awarded a Bronze Star with Valor and a Purple Heart. Pfc. Smith was killed in action on April 15, 1968.
The legislation comes nearly 54 years after his death.
“Private First Class Smith is a true hero of Bellville,” John said. “It is an honor to have helped with legislation to memorialize him for the sacrifice he made for his country.”
