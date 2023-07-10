Ohio Emergency Management Agency logo

COLUMBUS – Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Executive Director Sima Merick on Monday announced fourth-round reimbursements of over $500,000 from the State Disaster Relief Program (SDRP) for areas statewide impacted by severe storms last year.

The SDRP is a reimbursement program that can be used in occurrences where storm damage amounts do not meet the threshold for federal assistance. The program is intended to provide supplemental state assistance to local governments and eligible non-profit organizations for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective measures, and permanent work.

