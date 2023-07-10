COLUMBUS – Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Executive Director Sima Merick on Monday announced fourth-round reimbursements of over $500,000 from the State Disaster Relief Program (SDRP) for areas statewide impacted by severe storms last year.
The SDRP is a reimbursement program that can be used in occurrences where storm damage amounts do not meet the threshold for federal assistance. The program is intended to provide supplemental state assistance to local governments and eligible non-profit organizations for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective measures, and permanent work.
In November, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine authorized the use of the SDRP to help provide relief to several counties impacted by severe weather in February, May, June, and July of 2022.
The SDRP is authorized for counties whose damages meet a countywide per capita indicator. Governor DeWine's authorization allowing the use of the fund permits the Ohio EMA to request the funding from the Ohio Controlling Board.
“The impact severe weather can have on a community cannot be overstated,” said Merick. “By Governor DeWine authorizing these funds to be used, it allows us to provide much needed relief to these jurisdictions.”
The reimbursements include the following government agencies and nonprofits.
Communities in Holmes, Knox, Noble, Richland, and Tuscarawas counties impacted by the June 2022 derecho windstorm and who qualified for assistance are:
Knox Township (Holmes), $2,072.84
Village of Gambier (Knox), $11,735.00
Brookfield Township (Noble), $39,016.48
Jackson Township (Noble), $2,175.25
Village of Butler (Richland), $7,851.90
Jefferson Township (Tuscarawas), $53,345.87
One utility provider that was impacted by the June 2022 derecho windstorm has qualified for assistance:
Frontier Power (Statewide), $387,288.92
In Noble and Tuscarawas counties, the following local government entities impacted by the June 2022 severe storms qualified for assistance, including: