Brian Baldridge

From left, Jeff Duling, Justin Ringler, and ODA Director Brian Baldridge review ground in Richland County.

MANSFIELD – The last day of May was sunny and warm for the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s (ODA) visit to Richland County.

Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) Director Erica Thomas, met new ODA Director Brian Baldridge at the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation District Partner meeting during the winter and afterward extended an invitation to visit Richland County to see examples of conservation practices at work and get a feel of projects Richland SWCD is involved in throughout the county.

Tags