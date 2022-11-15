Ohio Attorney General's Office logo

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and a team of negotiators have set the table for a national agreement that would hold Walmart accountable for its role in the opioid-addiction crisis and provide $3.1 billion to participating states, cities, counties and other local governments for recovery efforts.

Yost and 15 other attorneys general – in partnership with attorneys representing local governments in their respective states – worked out the preliminary deal, which stems from Walmart’s failure to properly oversee the dispensing of opioids from its roughly 5,000 pharmacies nationwide.

