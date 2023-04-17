Ohio Attorney General's Office logo

AKRON — After more than a week of testimony and evidence, a Summit County grand jury today declined to indict eight law enforcement officers from the Akron Police Department in the death last year of Jayland Walker, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“The question for the grand jury was not whether this was a horrible tragedy, as it clearly was,” AG Yost said at a news conference after the decision was handed down. “The question the grand jury was charged with evaluating was whether the officers were justified in their actions. The grand jury – nine citizens who live in Summit County – determined that the officers were justified.”

