EAST PALESTINE — Under a settlement reached with the Ohio Clean Water Fund, the sham charity must turn over more than $131,000 in pocketed donations so the money truly does benefit East Palestine residents, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday.

“I stand by my word to fight for the community of East Palestine,” AG Yost said. “We sued to make sure the contributions improperly solicited from well-intentioned donors get into the hands of people who will use them for their intended purposes.