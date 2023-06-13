Ohio AG Dave Yost

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost answers questions during a visit to Idea Works in downtown Mansfield on Tuesday afternoon.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Tuesday he wants to wait and see how the justice system works with regards to former President Donald Trump.

"All any of us know about (the federal case) is the indictment," the 66-year-old Yost said during a visit to Idea Works in downtown Mansfield at about the same time Trump became the first former president to appear in a U.S. Court on federal criminal charges.

Ohio AG Dave Yost

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Tuesday it's too early to talk about the race to become the state's next governor.
Dave Yost

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost visits with Richland Source City Editor Carl Hunnell during a visit to Idea Works on Tuesday.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"