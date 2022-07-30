MANSFIELD – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
All outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
NEW IMPACTS
SR 545 under U.S. 30 will have single lane closures beginning Monday, Aug. 1 until Friday, Aug. 5 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for overhead beam installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.
Bowman Street under U.S. 30 has been reduced to one lane of traffic for overhead bridge painting. Traffic is being maintained with portable traffic signals. This traffic pattern will remain for approximately 3 more weeks.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
The westbound pattern will consist of maintaining one lane of traffic westbound, from just east of 5th Avenue to SR 13, and two lanes of traffic westbound, from SR 13 to just west of SR 309.
The eastbound pattern will consist of maintaining one lane of traffic eastbound, from just west of SR 309 to SR 13, and two lanes of traffic eastbound, from SR 13 to just east of 5th
The U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to SR 39 is closed. The detour route will be to continue eastbound on U.S. 30 to the SR 13 exit, turn right onto Longview Avenue west to SR 13 north, take the SR 13 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, and continue west on U.S. 30 to the exit ramp to SR 39. Estimated reopening: September 2022
The SR 39 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound is closed. The detour route will be to continue on SR 39 north to the SR 39 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, travel west on U.S. 30 to the Trimble Road exit, turn left on Trimble Road and re-enter onto the Trimble Road entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east. Estimated completion: September 2022
The U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to 5th Avenue is closed. The detour route will be to continue eastbound on U.S. 30 to the Reed Road exit, turn left on Reed Road, travel north on Reed Road to the entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, travel west on U.S. 30 to the 5th Avenue exit ramp. Estimated completion: September 2022
The 5th Avenue entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east is closed. The detour route will be to continue north on 5th Avenue to the U.S. 30 westbound entrance ramp, travel on U.S. 30 west to the SR 13 exit, turn left on SR 13 to Longview Avenue, and take the Longview Avenue east entrance ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound. Estimated completion: September 2022
Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be separated by portable concrete barrier throughout the length of the project. Lane widths will be 11’ throughout the work zone.
Estimated completion of entire project: May 2023