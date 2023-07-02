RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. Route 30 minor rehabilitation - U.S. 30, from the 5th Ave interchange ramps to just past the Ashland County Line, will have lane closures for pavement repairs. One lane of traffic with a minimum lane width of 12’ will be maintained in each direction at all times.
NEW IMPACTS
The U.S. 30 east exit ramp to Laver Road will close Monday, July 10 for two days for pavement repairs. The detour is to continue on U.S. 30 east to Reed Road, south on Reed Road to SR 430, and then west on SR 430 to Laver Road. Estimated ramp reopening: Tuesday, July 11, 2023
The entrance ramp from Laver Road to U.S. 30 east will close Monday, July 10 for two days for pavement repairs. The detour is to take SR 430 east to Reed Road north and use the Reed Road entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east. Estimated ramp reopening: Tuesday, July 11, 2023
The U.S. 30 west exit ramp to Laver Road will close Tuesday, July 11 for two days for pavement repairs. The detour is to continue on U.S. 30 west to U.S. 42, north on U.S. 42 to Crider Road, and east on Crider Road to Laver Road. Estimated ramp reopening: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
The Laver Road entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west will close Tuesday, July 11 for two days for pavement repairs. The detour is to take Crider Road west to U.S. 42 south and use the U.S. 42 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west. Estimated ramp reopening: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
CONTINUING IMPACTS
The U.S. 30 east exit ramp to U.S. 42 north is closed for five days for pavement repairs. The detour route will be to continue east on U.S. 30, transition to U.S. 30 west at the Reed Road interchange, and follow U.S. 30 west back to the U.S. 42 interchange and exit at the U.S. 42 north ramp. * The ramp will reopen on Friday, June 30 for the 4th of July weekend. It will close again on Wednesday, July 5 for three days to complete repairs.
The U.S. 42 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east is closed for five days for pavement repairs. The detour route will be to take U.S. 30 west and transition to U.S. 30 east at the 5th Avenue interchange. *The ramp will reopen on Friday, June 30 for the 4th of July weekend. It will close again on Wednesday, July 5 for three days to complete repairs.
Estimated completion of entire project: October 2023
State Route 39 culvert replacement – NEW IMPACTS – State Route 39, between Township Road 1097 and Basore Road, will close Monday, July 17 for a culvert replacement. The detour route for eastbound motorists will be SR 39 to SR 603, south on SR 603 to SR 95, east on SR 95 to SR 39, and reverse for westbound motorists. Estimated completion: Friday, July 21, 2023
