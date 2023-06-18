RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. Route 30 minor rehabilitation - U.S. 30, from the 5th Ave interchange ramps to just past the Ashland County Line, will have lane closures for pavement repairs. One lane of traffic with a minimum lane width of 12’ will be maintained in each direction at all times.
NEW IMPACTS
The U.S. 30 east exit ramp to U.S. 42 south will close Monday, June 19 for six days for pavement repairs. The detour route will be to continue east on U.S. 30, transition to U.S. 30 west at the Reed Road interchange, and follow U.S. 30 west back to the U.S. 42 interchange and exit at the U.S. 42 south ramp. Estimated ramp reopening: Sunday, June 25, 2023
UPCOMING IMPACTS
The U.S. 30 east exit ramp to U.S. 42 north will close Monday, June 26 for five days for pavement repairs. The detour route will be to continue east on U.S. 30, transition to U.S. 30 west at the Reed Road interchange, and follow U.S. 30 west back to the U.S. 42 interchange and exit at the U.S. 42 north ramp. * The ramp will reopen on Friday, June 30 for the 4th of July weekend. It will close again on Wednesday, July 5 for three days to complete repairs.
The U.S. 42 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east will close Monday, June 26 for five days for pavement repairs. The detour route will be to take U.S. 30 west and transition to U.S. 30 east at the 5th Avenue interchange. * The ramp will reopen on Friday, June 30 for the 4th of July weekend. It will close again on Wednesday, July 5 for three days to complete repairs.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
The U.S. 42 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west is closed for eight days for pavement repairs. The detour route will be U.S. 42 to U.S. 30 east and transition back to U.S. 30 west at the Reed Road interchange. Estimated ramp reopening: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Estimated completion of entire project: October 2023
U.S. Route 30 environmental mitigation – U.S. 30, between I-71 and SR 603, will have single lane closures when necessary for an environmental mitigation project. Project work includes excavation and embankment within the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District.
NEW IMPACTS
Traffic is tentatively scheduled to be shifted to the eastbound lanes on Wednesday, June 21.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
The eastbound driving lane will be closed at Trout Drive using concrete barrier for earth work.
Estimated completion: July 2023
State Route 430 bridge repairs – NEW IMPACTS – State Route 430, between Trimble Road and Brookwood Way, will have intermittent single lane closures as needed for bridge repairs. The majority of the work will be performed underneath the bridge and will not have an impact to traffic. Estimated completion: October 2023
