RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
NEW IMPACTS
All mainline construction project work will resume the first week of April, weather permitting.
Crews will begin placing the signal at SR 39. It will be in flash mode in preparation for full operation in a couple of weeks.
The remaining lighting on the project should be completed in the next week.
Crews will be working at the SR 13 and Longview Ave intersection and will be installing temporary loop detection until paving is completed and permanent signal timing can be installed.
Estimated completion of entire project: May 2023
U.S. Route 30 minor rehabilitation – NEW IMPACTS – U.S. 30, from the 5th Ave interchange ramps to just past the Ashland County Line, will have daily lane closures beginning Monday, March 27 for pavement repairs. Traffic will be maintained at all times.
Estimated completion: October 2023
In addition, the Richland County Engineer's office announces the following project:
London West Road, between St Rt 61 and Broadway Road in Plymouth Township, will be closed starting Monday, March 20th and will remain closed for five (5) days, weather permitting. The closure will allow for a bridge repair.
