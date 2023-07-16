RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have lane closures for a major rehabilitation project.
NEW IMPACTS
Striping operations will begin on U.S. 30 eastbound and westbound. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times.
Estimated completion of entire project: July 2023
U.S. Route 30 minor rehabilitation - U.S. 30, from the 5th Ave interchange ramps to just past the Ashland County Line, will have lane closures for pavement repairs. One lane of traffic with a minimum lane width of 12’ will be maintained in each direction at all times.
NEW IMPACTS
Both the eastbound and westbound rest areas, just east of Reed Road, will have daily intermittent closures to allows crews to mill and pave in that area.
The U.S. 30 east exit ramp to Reed Road will close Monday, July 17 for three days for pavement repairs. The detour is to continue on U.S. 30 east then transition to U.S. 30 west at the Koogle Road interchange, and then use the U.S. 30 west exit ramp to Reed Road. Estimated ramp reopening: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
The entrance ramp from Reed Road to U.S. 30 east will close Monday, July 17 for three days for pavement repairs. The detour is to use the entrance ramp from Reed Road to U.S. 30 west and then enter U.S. 30 east from the U.S. 42 interchange. Estimated ramp reopening: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
The U.S. 30 west exit ramp to Reed Road will close Thursday, July 20 for three days for pavement repairs. The detour is to continue on U.S. 30 west then transition to U.S. 30 east at the U.S. 42 interchange and then use the eastbound Reed Road exit. Estimated ramp reopening: Saturday, July 22, 2023
The entrance ramp from Reed Road to U.S. 30 west will close Thursday, July 20 for three days for pavement repairs. The detour is to use the entrance ramp from Reed Road to U.S. 30 east and then enter U.S. 30 west from the Koogle Road interchange. Estimated ramp reopening: Saturday, July 22, 2023
Estimated completion of entire project: October 2023
State Route 39 resurfacing – NEW IMPACTS – State Route 39, from the village of Tiro in Crawford County to just east of Funk Road in Richland County, will have single lane closures for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: August 2023
Additionally, the Richland County Engineer's office announced that Cook Road, between Griebling Rd and Trimble Rd in Washington/Madison Townships, will be closed to through traffic Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting. The closure is for roadway repairs.
