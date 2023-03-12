featured ODOT: SR 39 in Mansfield reduced to 1 lane of traffic starting March 20 Submitted by ODOT Mar 12, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.State Route 39 bridge replacementState Route 39 in the city of Mansfield, between E. 6th Street and Lafayette Ave, will be reduced to one lane of traffic beginning Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 31.SR 39 (Mulberry Street) will also be reduced to one lane of traffic during working hours for tree clearing and waterline relocation between W. 6th Street and the railroad tracks.On Monday, April 3, SR 39 (Mulberry Street) will close for 60 days for bridge replacement work – more info to come on that closure.Estimated completion: August 2023Click here for additional information about ongoing projects in the county. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Construction Industry Trending Mansfield Police seek public's help to ID killer in shooting at M&S Drive-Thru March 11: Ohio High School boys basketball regional tournament roundup March 11: Ohio High School girls basketball state tournament roundup Richland County Building Dept. releases list of February permits Mansfield artist aims to create emotional and vibrant pieces Top-ranked AU women roll Trevecca Nazarene to reach NCAA regional title tilt Local radio station Y105 nominated for national community service award Rocky River Lutheran West dances past Van Wert Columbus Bishop Ready tops Lancaster Fairfield Union Cleveland Heights Lutheran East manhandles Cuyahoga Heights Obituaries Harold Lloyd Patton William K.Wolford Richard Fissel Garland "Whitey" Wayne Howell Gail Arthella Harvey-Culler See More