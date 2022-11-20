featured ODOT: Second lane of traffic will open on U.S. 30 westbound Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation Nov 20, 2022 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.NEW IMPACTSOn Tuesday, November 22, crews will open the second lane of traffic for U.S. 30 westbound between 5th Avenue and Bowman Street. This will be the final traffic switch into the permanent pattern.Resurfacing work will resume in the spring.CONTINUING IMPACTSTraffic on U.S. 30 eastbound, from just west of SR 309 to 5th Avenue, has been switched into its permanent traffic pattern.Traffic on U.S. 30 westbound, between Bowman Street and SR 309, has been switched into its permanent traffic pattern.Motorists have access to all eastbound and westbound exit and entrance ramps.Estimated completion of entire project: May 2023Click here for additional information about ongoing projects in the county. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Traffic Project Ramp Rehabilitation Transports Highway Building Industry U.s. Work Richland County Lane Trending Big Buckeye: Lexington graduate Cade Stover semifinalist for national TE award Steubenville uses explosive start to detonate Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 16 horses, other animals in 'pretty bad' shape being rescued from Ashland County farm Jefferson trips Beloit West Branch in tenacious tussle Uniontown Lake can't hang with Massillon Sweating it out: Beverly Fort Frye edges Bellaire Halt: Maria Stein Marion Local pushes the mute button on Harrod Allen East's offense Gail Marie Noblet Ashland knocks out Notre Dame in playoff opener Loudonville men involved in fatal Holmes County crash Friday morning Obituaries Crystal H. Rita Patricia A Traxler Gail Marie Noblet Beulah Bernice Strong Helen Rosalie (Weaver) Stockon See More