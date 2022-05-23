MANSFIELD — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
State Route 39 city of Shelby streetscape project: SR 39, SR 96, and SR 61 are a part of the sidewalk installation and streetscape improvements in the city of Shelby.
NEW IMPACTS
• SR 39/96 (Main Street), at the SR 39 (Mansfield Avenue/Broadway Street) intersection, will close for 60 days beginning Monday, June 6.
Crews will be installing sidewalks and crosswalks, completing signal improvements, completing streetscape items and drainage system improvements at the intersection.
The detour route for eastbound motorists will be SR 61 south to Mickey Road, east on Mickey Road to SR 39, south on SR 39 to U.S. 30, east on U.S. 30 to SR 13, north on SR 13 to SR 96, and reverse for westbound motorists. Estimated completion: Friday, August 5, 2022
• SR 39 (Mansfield Avenue/Broadway Street) will be reduced to one lane of traffic at the SR 96 (Main Street) intersection and will have two-way traffic maintained by a portable traffic signal during the 60 day closure.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
• SR 61 (Gamble Street), at the SR 39/96 (Main Street) intersection, is closed for 60 days.
Crews will be installing sidewalks and crosswalks, completing signal improvements, completing streetscape items and drainage system improvements at the intersection.
The detour route for southbound motorists will be SR 61 south to State Street, east on State Street to Broadway Street, south on Broadway Street to SR 39, south on SR 39 to Mickey Road, west on Mickey Road to SR 61, and reverse for northbound motorists. Estimated completion: Friday, June 10, 2022
• SR 39/96 (Main Street) will be reduced to one lane of traffic at the SR 61 intersection and will have two-way traffic maintained by a portable traffic signal during the 60-day closure.
Estimated completion for entire project: June 2022
Click here for additional information about ongoing projects in the county.
