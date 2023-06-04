RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. Route 30 minor rehabilitation - U.S. 30, from the 5th Ave interchange ramps to just past the Ashland County Line, will have lane closures for pavement repairs. One lane of traffic with a minimum lane width of 12’ will be maintained in each direction at all times.
NEW IMPACTS
The U.S. 30 west exit ramp to U.S. 42 north/Ashland will close Monday, June 5 for six days for pavement repairs. The detour is to continue on U.S. 30 west and transition to U.S. 30 east at the 5th Avenue interchange, and then exit at the U.S. 30 east exit ramp to U.S. 42 north. Estimated ramp reopening: Sunday, June 11, 2023
The U.S. 30 west exit ramp to U.S. 42 south/Mansfield will close Monday, June 5th for six days for pavement repairs. The detour is to continue on U.S. 30 west and transition to U.S. 30 east at the 5th Avenue interchange, and then exit at the U.S. 30 east exit ramp to U.S. 42 south. Estimated completion: Sunday, June 11, 2023
CONTINUING IMPACTS
The U.S. 30 east exit ramp to Koogle Road is closed for five days for pavement repairs. The detour route for the exit ramp will be to stay on U.S. 30 east and use the SR 603 RCUT to transition back to U.S. 30 west exit ramp to Koogle Road. Estimated ramp reopening: Sunday, June 4, 2023.
The Koogle Road entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east is closed for five days for pavement repairs. The detour route for the entrance ramp will be to use the Koogle Road entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, continue to the Reed Road interchange, and transition back to U.S. 30 east. Estimated ramp reopening: Sunday, June 4, 2023
Estimated completion: October 2023
U.S. Route 42 culvert replacement – NEW IMPACTS – U.S. 42, just south of Fleming Falls Road, will have intermittent single lane closures as needed for a culvert repair project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers or portable traffic signals. The majority of the work will be performed off of the roadway and will not impact traffic. Estimated completion: October 2023
