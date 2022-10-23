RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
NEW IMPACTS
Traffic on U.S. 30 westbound, between Bowman Street and SR 309, has been switched into its permanent traffic pattern. U.S. 30 westbound will have access to exits at 5th Avenue, SR 545, SR 13, SR 39, Trimble Road, and SR 309.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
The eastbound traffic pattern will consist of maintaining one lane of traffic eastbound from just west of SR 309 to SR 13, and two lanes of traffic eastbound from SR 13 to just east of 5th U.S. 30 eastbound will only have access to Trimble Road and SR 13.
The U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to 5th Avenue is closed. The detour route will be to continue eastbound on U.S. 30 to the Reed Road exit, turn left on Reed Road, travel north on Reed Road to the entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, travel west on U.S. 30 to the 5th Avenue exit ramp. Estimated completion: October 2022
The 5th Avenue entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east is closed. The detour route will be to continue north on 5th Avenue to the U.S. 30 westbound entrance ramp, travel on U.S. 30 west to the SR 13 exit, turn left on SR 13 to Longview Avenue, and take the Longview Avenue east entrance ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound. Estimated completion: October 2022
Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be separated by portable concrete barrier throughout the length of the project. Lane widths will be 11’ throughout the work zone.
Estimated completion of entire project: May 2023
State Route 61 railroad repairs – NEW IMPACTS – State Route 61, between Vernon Road and Hummell Road, will close Monday, October 24 for railroad crossing repairs. The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 61 to U.S. 30, west on U.S. 30 to SR 598, north on SR 598 to SR 96, east on SR 96 to SR 61, and reverse for southbound motorists. Estimated completion: Friday, October 28, 2022
I-71 pavement repairs – I-71 northbound and southbound, between SR 13 interchange to the bridge over Mansfield Washington Road, will have lane closures for a pavement repair project.
NEW IMPACTS
Night work will begin Sunday, October 23 and should last approximately one night.
Estimated completion: November 2022
