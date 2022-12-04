ODOT: Expect lane closures on U.S. 30 Submitted by ODOT Dec 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.CONTINUING IMPACTS• All lanes on U.S. 30 eastbound and U.S. 30 westbound are open. Motorists have access to all eastbound and westbound exit and entrance ramps.• Resurfacing work will resume in Spring 2023.Estimated completion of entire project: May 2023Click here for additional information about ongoing projects in the county. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lane Ramp Project Rehabilitation Highway Building Industry Transports Work Richland County U.s. Trending No place like a new home: Lexington christens new gym with rout of Clyde Crestline sisters open Spot’s Rolling Bean Coffee Co. Mansfield looks elsewhere to find solutions to community development, codes enforcement issues Richland County property transfers: 192 E. Main St. purchased for $1.2 million Police say 'no active threat' behind Mansfield Senior lockdown Coaching icon, Madison grad Lee Owens steps down at Ashland University Area Agency on Aging announces new Richland County board member YMCA reaches agreement to keep SilverSneakers program ‘We’re giving back’: North End North Pole celebrates Christmas at North Lake Park Burbank man killed in Wayne County crash Obituaries Phyllis J. Crooker Paul Edward Crider Alan Lee Castor Ricky G. Trent Phillip Wayne Addington See More