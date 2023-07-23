RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting and is subject to change.
U.S. Route 30 minor rehabilitation - U.S. 30, from the 5th Ave interchange ramps to just past the Ashland County Line, will have lane closures for pavement repairs. One lane of traffic with a minimum lane width of 12’ will be maintained in each direction at all times.
NEW IMPACTS
Both the eastbound and westbound rest areas, just east of Reed Road, will have daily intermittent closures to allow crews to mill and pave that area.
The U.S. 30 east exit to Koogle Road will close Thursday, July 20 for six days for resurfacing work. The detour is to take U.S. 30 east and transition to U.S. 30 west at the SR 603 RCUT and then use the Koogle Road exit. Estimated ramp reopening: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
The Koogle Road entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west will close Thursday, July 20 for six days for resurfacing work. The detour is to take the U.S. 30 east ramp from Koogle Road, and then use the SR 603 RCUT to enter U.S. 30 west. Estimated ramp reopening: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
COTINUING IMPACTS
The U.S. 30 west exit ramp to Reed Road is closed for six days resurfacing work. The detour is to continue on U.S. 30 west then transition to U.S. 30 east at the U.S. 42 interchange and then use the eastbound Reed Road exit. Estimated ramp reopening: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
The Reed Road entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east is closed for six days for resurfacing work. The detour is to use the entrance ramp from Reed Road to U.S. 30 west and then enter U.S. 30 east from the U.S. 42 interchange. Estimated ramp reopening: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Estimated completion of entire project: October 2023
State Route 98 culvert replacement – NEW IMPACTS – State Route 98, between SR 598 and Baker Road, will close Tuesday, August 1 for a culvert replacement. The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 98 to SR 598, north on SR 598 to SR 61, south on SR 61 to SR 98, and reverse for southbound motorists. Estimated completion: Thursday, August 31, 2023
In addition, due to water main repairs it will be necessary to reduce north and southbound traffic to single lane only in the following area while repairs are being made:
Lexington Avenue from Cline Avenue to Sturges Avenue.
The lanes have been closed and are expected to reopen by Sunday July 23, 2023. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.
Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7:00am to 3:30pm at 419-755-9806.