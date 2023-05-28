RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. Route 30 minor rehabilitation - U.S. 30, from the 5th Ave interchange ramps to just past the Ashland County Line, will have lane closures for pavement repairs. One lane of traffic with a minimum lane width of 12’ will be maintained in each direction at all times.
NEW IMPACTS
The U.S. 30 east exit ramp to Koogle Road will close Tuesday, May 30 for five days for pavement repairs. The detour route for the exit ramp will be to stay on U.S. 30 east and use the SR 603 RCUT to transition back to U.S. 30 west exit ramp to Koogle Road. Estimated ramp reopening: Sunday, June 4, 2023.
The Koogle Road entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east will close Tuesday, May 30 for five days for pavement repairs. The detour route for the entrance ramp will be to use the Koogle Road entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, continue to the Reed Road interchange, and transition back to U.S. 30 east. Estimated ramp reopening: Sunday, June 4, 2023
Estimated completion: October 2023
U.S. Route 30 environmental mitigation – U.S. 30, between I-71 and SR 603, will have single lane closures when necessary for an environmental mitigation project. Project work includes excavation and embankment within the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District.
NEW IMPACTS
The eastbound driving lane will be closed at Trout Drive using concrete barrier for earth work.
Estimated completion: July 2023
State Route 96 resurfacing – NEW IMPACTS – State Route 96, between SR 98 and SR 602 in Crawford County, will close Monday, June 5 for 120 days for a full depth reclamation pavement project.
One-way traffic will be maintained for locals only. The detour route for westbound motorists will be SR 96 to SR 602, south on SR 602 to CR 330 (Lincoln Hwy), west on CR 330 to U.S. 30, west on U.S. 30 to SR 98, north on SR 98 to SR 96, and reverse for eastbound motorists. Estimated completion: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
There will be no new work impacting traffic through the Memorial Day weekend. ODOT works with its contractors to reduce the size of work zones and open as many lanes as possible. All work will resume Tuesday, May 30.
Click here for additional information about ongoing projects in the county.