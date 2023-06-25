RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have lane closures for a major rehabilitation project.
NEW IMPACTS
Crews will begin final striping, placing reflective pavement markings, and installing rumble strips on the U.S. 30. Daily lane closures will be utilized.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
Crews will also be completing finalization work on side roads. Traffic will be maintained.
Estimated completion of entire project: July 2023
U.S. Route 30 minor rehabilitation - U.S. 30, from the 5th Ave interchange ramps to just past the Ashland County Line, will have lane closures for pavement repairs. One lane of traffic with a minimum lane width of 12’ will be maintained in each direction at all times.
NEW IMPACTS
The U.S. 30 east exit ramp to U.S. 42 north will close Monday, June 26 for five days for pavement repairs. The detour route will be to continue east on U.S. 30, transition to U.S. 30 west at the Reed Road interchange, and follow U.S. 30 west back to the U.S. 42 interchange and exit at the U.S. 42 north ramp. * The ramp will reopen on Friday, June 30 for the 4th of July weekend. It will close again on Wednesday, July 5 for three days to complete repairs.
The U.S. 42 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east will close Monday, June 26 for five days for pavement repairs. The detour route will be to take U.S. 30 west and transition to U.S. 30 east at the 5th Avenue interchange. *The ramp will reopen on Friday, June 30 for the 4th of July weekend. It will close again on Wednesday, July 5 for three days to complete repairs.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
The U.S. 30 east exit ramp to U.S. 42 south is closed for six days for pavement repairs. The detour route will be to continue east on U.S. 30, transition to U.S. 30 west at the Reed Road interchange, and follow U.S. 30 west back to the U.S. 42 interchange and exit at the U.S. 42 south ramp. Estimated ramp reopening: Sunday, June 25, 2023
Estimated completion of entire project: October 2023
U.S. Route 42 resurfacing – NEW IMPACTS – U.S. 42, between Holloway/Eckert Road and Fox Road, will have single lane closures for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.
Estimated completion: September 2023
CRAWFORD COUNTY — State Route 61 resurfacing – NEW IMPACTS – State Route 61, between SR 97 and the village of Crestline corporation limits, will have single lane closures for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.
Estimated completion: September 2023
Click here for additional information about ongoing projects in the county.