RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
According to county engineer Adam Gove, Ganges-Five Points Road, between Bricker Rd and Amoy-Ganges Rd in Franklin Township, will be closed Monday, October 17, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Mansfield-Lucas Road, between Rummel Rd and Washington North Rd in Monroe Township, will also be closed Tuesday, October 18, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Both closures will allow for culvert replacements.
U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
NEW IMPACTS
Traffic on U.S. 30 westbound, between Bowman Street and SR 309, will be switched into its permanent traffic pattern on Monday, October 17 around 7:00 p.m. This shift will require intermittent ramp closures of the U.S. 30 westbound entrance and exit ramps at SR 39 and Trimble Road.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
U.S. 30 westbound will have access to exits at 5th Avenue, SR 545, SR 13, SR 39, Trimble Road, and SR 309.
The eastbound traffic pattern will consist of maintaining one lane of traffic eastbound from just west of SR 309 to SR 13, and two lanes of traffic eastbound from SR 13 to just east of 5th U.S. 30 eastbound will only have access to Trimble Road and SR 13.
The U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to 5th Avenue is closed. The detour route will be to continue eastbound on U.S. 30 to the Reed Road exit, turn left on Reed Road, travel north on Reed Road to the entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, travel west on U.S. 30 to the 5th Avenue exit ramp. Estimated completion: October 2022
The 5th Avenue entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east is closed. The detour route will be to continue north on 5th Avenue to the U.S. 30 westbound entrance ramp, travel on U.S. 30 west to the SR 13 exit, turn left on SR 13 to Longview Avenue, and take the Longview Avenue east entrance ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound. Estimated completion: October 2022
Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be separated by portable concrete barrier throughout the length of the project. Lane widths will be 11’ throughout the work zone.
Estimated completion of entire project: May 2023
I-71 pavement repairs – NEW IMPACTS – I-71 northbound and southbound, between SR 13 interchange to the bridge over Mansfield Washington Road, will have lane closures for a pavement repair project. Estimated completion: November 2022
Click here for additional information from ODOT about ongoing projects in the county.