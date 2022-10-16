Road Closings
RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

According to county engineer Adam Gove, Ganges-Five Points Road, between Bricker Rd and Amoy-Ganges Rd in Franklin Township, will be closed Monday, October 17, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

