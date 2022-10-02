SHELBY – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
State Route 39 city of Shelby streetscape project – SR 39, SR 96, and SR 61 are a part of the sidewalk installation and streetscape improvements in the city of Shelby.
NEW IMPACTS
SR 39/96 (Main Street) will close Monday, October 3 for sidewalk and crosswalk installation, intersection improvements, various streetscape items, and drainage improvements. Local access to businesses and the Blackfork Common Park will be maintained. Estimated completion: Friday, October 31, 2022
Main Street (SR 39/96) east shall be detoured to Gamble Street (SR 61) south, to Mickey Road east, to Mansfield Avenue (SR 39). The SR 96 detour route will continue north on Mansfield Avenue (SR 39) to Main Street (SR 96).
Main Street (SR 96) west shall be detoured to Mansfield Avenue (SR 39) south, to Mickey Road west, to Gamble Street (SR 61) north, to Main Street (SR 39/96). The Main Street (SR 39) detour will be detoured from Mansfield Avenue (SR 39) to Mickey Road west and follow the SR 96 detour described above.
High School Avenue shall be closed at Tucker Avenue and be detoured Eastbound on Tucker Avenue to Mansfield Avenue Northbound and end at Main Street. High School Avenue shall be detoured Westbound on Tucker Avenue to Gamble Street Northbound and end at Main Street.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
Construction on the south side of SR 39/96 (Main Street) will be ongoing until the end of project construction. Crews will be finishing the installation of sidewalks and crosswalks, completing streetscape items and drainage system improvements.
Traffic will be maintained by flaggers during construction. Side roads and alley closures will also be needed to complete this work.
Estimated completion for entire project: November 2022