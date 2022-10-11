ODOT cautions motorists traveling on Ohio 603 From the Ohio Department of Transportation Oct 11, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OLIVESBURG -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling along the northern part of Richland County.State Route 603, just northwest of the SR 603 and SR 545 (Olivesburg Road) intersection, is closed for a culvert replacement.The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 603 to SR 545, north on SR 545 to SR 96, west on SR 96 to SR 603, and reverse for southbound motorists.Estimated completion: Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motorist Sr Highway Transports Sr 603 Alert Detour Traffic Route Trending A Shelby family fights a lifetime of Hepatitis B Open Source: 'Artists from all walks of life' bring color to alley near Mansfield's Central Park Donald Alan Kitts Ashland man sinks two hole-in-ones on same day at Brookside Park Owens, Pscholka-Gartner share goals ahead of domestic relations judge election Custom candle bar opens in downtown Shelby The Richland Album: Mills Mansfield welcomes Jordanian athletes with open arms William B. Stevens Richland County Land Bank not interested in working with Skilken Gold Obituaries Diana Sue "Diane" Mabe Dwight Glenn Derrenberger William B. Stevens Clara “Jean” Haynes Mildred "Faye" Henderson See More