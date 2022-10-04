MANSFIELD -- On Saturday, Oct. 29, the METRICH Enforcement Unit will be partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and local law enforcement to present another Prescription Take Back event for the community.
This event is sponsored by the Mansfield Division of Police, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Bellville Police Department, Shelby Police Department, Richland County Solid Waste Authority, Richland Public Health, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY) and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board.
Pills will be the only form accepted (no sharps, plastics or liquids.) It will be helpful to put the pills that will be disposed into a plastic bag or Ziplock bag prior to coming to the collection site. This is only for HOUSEHOLD unused or expired medications. No pharmacies, businesses, pharmaceutical sales reps, etc.
Richland County will have four locations for prescription drug drop off; the Richland County Solid Waste Authority facility located at 1125 National Parkway, Mansfield. Richland County Sheriff’s Office located at 597 Park Ave East, Mansfield. Bellville Police Department located at 320 Bell St., Bellville and the Shelby Police Department located at 31 Mack Ave. Shelby.
Each location will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Below are the other METRICH region law enforcement agencies that will also be participating. If there are additional questions related to the take back event, please call Lt. Steve Blust at 419-755-9677.
METRICH is a ten county decentralized task force in North Central Ohio whose mission is to improve the quality of life for the citizens we serve by reducing the availability of illegal drugs and weapons through proactive enforcement efforts.
The success of METRICH is a tribute to the cooperation and support within the Law Enforcement Community in the METRICH region and to those citizens who have chosen to improve the quality of life in their communities by assisting METRICH in reporting suspicious activity and valuable information.
Citizens may report suspicious activity to the crime hot lines at: 419-522-7463 and www.METRICH.com