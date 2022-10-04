METRICH logo
MANSFIELD -- On Saturday, Oct. 29, the METRICH Enforcement Unit will be partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and local law enforcement to present another Prescription Take Back event for the community.

This event is sponsored by the Mansfield Division of Police, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Bellville Police Department, Shelby Police Department, Richland County Solid Waste Authority, Richland Public Health, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY) and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board.