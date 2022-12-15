MANSFIELD -- Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero said he had never imagined what it would take to put up signs that indicate which way water flows.
Nevertheless, Richland County Engineer Adam Gove and Erica Thomas, director of the Richland Soil & Water Conservation District, got approval from county commissioners to do just that.
The 32 signs, which will be placed in 16 county right-of-way locations, were paid for through a $3,500 educational grant from the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District.
The signs will indicate where the water flows north to Lake Erie or south toward the Ohio River and ultimately into the Gulf of Mexico, according to Thomas.
Gove told commissioners an easement approval was needed to put the signs into the county right-of-way.
"It's necessary because these are not graphic, safety-related signs. It's not something that we would normally put up in the right of way, but Erica approached me several months ago about the project and I thought it was interesting," Gove said.
"I think it's good recognition so that's why we've gone through the process of getting a permit to install them," the engineer said.
Thomas said the signs would designate where the St. Lawrence Continental Divide crosses Richland County roads.
The Saint Lawrence River Divide is a continental divide in central and eastern North America that separates the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Basin from the southerly Atlantic Ocean watersheds.
Water, including rainfall and snowfall, lakes, rivers and streams, north and west of the divide, drains into the Gulf of St. Lawrence or the Labrador Sea; water south and east of the divide drains into the Atlantic Ocean (east of the Eastern Continental Divide, ECD) or Gulf of Mexico (west of the ECD).
The divide is one of six continental divides in North America that demarcate several watersheds that flow to different gulfs, seas or oceans.
"The signs will show where the water flows north and where it flows south," Thomas said.
"Richland County sits at the top of the watershed. So everything we do in this county (that) flows into the water is ultimately gonna end up at either Lake Erie of the Gulf of Mexico," she said.
"It's really important to think about what we're doing here is going to impact people down the road. That was one of the reasons we (wanted to post the signs).
"We actually have eight watersheds in the county and not too many people know that. Three of them are going north and five of them are going south. So we just thought this was a good educational opportunity," Thomas said.
Gove said his office will work to install the signs in early 2023, depending upon the weather.
