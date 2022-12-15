Watershed signs

"Continental Divide" signs like these will be placed in various locations in Richland County through a $3,500 grant from the  Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District. (RSWCD photo)

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero said he had never imagined what it would take to put up signs that indicate which way water flows.

Nevertheless, Richland County Engineer Adam Gove and Erica Thomas, director of the Richland Soil & Water Conservation District, got approval from county commissioners to do just that.

Continental Divide

(Wikipedia photo)

Tags

