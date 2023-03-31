Deanna West Torrence

Deanna West Torrence, president and CEO of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative, speaks during the organization's annual meeting Thursday. 

MANSFIELD — The Richland Correctional Institution will soon be home to a 65-acre farm.

Deanna West Torrence, president and CEO of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative, announced Thursday the organization will be partnering with RICI to farm onsite. The income generated by the sale of produce will support NECIC.

GALLERY: NECIC Annual Board Meeting

Paul Kemerling

Paul Kemerling, president of the NECIC board, speaks about the organization's goal of building a new community center at the corner of Bowman and Springmill Streets.