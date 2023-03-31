MANSFIELD — The Richland Correctional Institution will soon be home to a 65-acre farm.
Deanna West Torrence, president and CEO of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative, announced Thursday the organization will be partnering with RICI to farm onsite. The income generated by the sale of produce will support NECIC.
Inmates who work on the farm will receive community service hours. They will also have the option to participate in an apprenticeship program and earn a certification through Central State University.
The upcoming initiative is just one point of celebration for staff and board members highlighted during Thursday's annual NECIC board meeting.
Nathan Coffman, executive director with the Ohio Community Development Corporation, praised the NECIC's work as a model for other communities.
"It is very rare in cities of this size to have what you do have here," Coffman said.
"We get contacted by the Limas and the Cantons — the old legacy cities of Ohio, the old industrial cities of Ohio — and they say, 'We need a robust, strong community development corporation.' There is such a great desire and where do I point them to when we get those calls? To NECIC."
West Torrence told those in attendance about the proposed North End Community Improvement Center, which the organization hopes to build at the corner of Bowman and Springmill Streets.
The proposed 36,000 square-foot community impact center would house a financial institution, mental health and primary care services, a commercial kitchen, black box theater, gymnasium, boxing gym, community rooms, art rooms, an e-sports lab, a podcast studio, a recording studio and a rooftop garden.
West Torrence said the center is needed in an area of town that's seen decline over the last 40 years.
"Some neighborhoods were particularly hit by the downturn in the economy and the North End was one of them," she said.
“As these things have happened, we've seen such an uptick in violence. I would be remiss tonight to not mention the 13 murders that occurred in 13 months in the North End.
“We are here to celebrate, we are grateful. But we very much have to acknowledge the loss that we had felt, particularly within the African American community. We have experienced loss after loss.”
West Torrence said the center’s diverse offerings will be vital for young people in the North End, who don’t often see those opportunities in their neighborhood.
“The community impact center will have doctors and nurses, therapist and finance professionals, people finding jobs, our micro businesses, our entrepreneurs, all of that,” she said.
Board chair Paul Kemerling told the audience that the founders of the NECIC have been planning for the center since its inception.
“At least four times over the 15-year history of this organization, we had an opportunity to build this center. But we conservatively said 'No, not yet. The time’s not right,'" he said.
"The forces have converged and this is our time. This is our moment."
The City of Mansfield has already pledged $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the project. The Richland County Foundation will contribute another $1 million. Park National Bank has chipped in $100,000.
The Richland County Board of Commissioners had planned make a "substantial contribution" using ARPA funds, but commissioners Cliff Mears and Darrell Banks withdrew support in February. Both questioned the financial planning for the center.
While Kemerling didn't name specific parties, he said the NECIC will continue working towards its center in spite of those who doubt its feasibility.
"We built our first strategic plan in 2007 and at that time, the powers that be told us it was too ambitious, that we should aim lower," he said.
"We didn’t listen to the powers that be then and sometimes now — especially when they tell us that we can’t. We have a track record of 15 years of succeeding beyond expectations."
The NECIC also recognized various individuals and organizations for their contributions to the North End with its annual building block awards.
Social workers and therapists Buffi Williams and Sylvia Jordan received the health and safety award for their work in the mental health field, particularly with area youth.
“We know that you love these young people. You are advocates for them and you are a wonderful partner to us,” West Torrence said.
The two women are also on the scene to support families facing tragedy.
“These two ladies are who go to those families when you read about these murders,” she said.
Famico Williams of Twenty/20 Property Development and Construction received the housing award. Williams received micro business training from the NECIC a few years ago and now owns a renovation company.
Twenty/20 Property Development is working with the NECIC to restore a home on Fifth Street.
“In the very beginning, he said, ‘I want to do this in the North End,'” West Torrence said.
Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker received the public infrastructure award in honor of various revitalization projects, including the demolition of numerous dilapidated structures in the North End, downtown beautification efforts and recent two way street conversions in downtown Mansfield.
“There's been a lot of emphasis and a lot of work done on sewers on the North End, tons of work on our roads,” West Torrence added. “Thank you for the focus in this neighborhood.
RICI Warden Kenneth Black and Deputy Warden Keisha Allen received a land use award in recognition of their proposal to restart RICI's farm with the NECIC.
Crystal Davis Weese received a special recognition for program contributions. The Richland County Land Bank was recognized for its work with community spaces. The Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development was recognized for its economic development work.
“During COVID in particular, we saw this organization emerge as such a key player in our community. They helped so many of our businesses,” West Torrence said.
"I think that they are some of the hardest working people in our community who really, really do love Mansfield and who love the North End.”
Operations Manager Tionna Purdue received the NECIC Employee of the Year award.
West Torrence described Pursue as her very best friend in the world for the last 20 years.
Nikia Fletcher, director of college and career readiness for Mansfield City Schools, received the education award.
West Torrence also recognized Dan Krenrick, retired clinical director for Catalyst Life Services, for his mentorship and wisdom.