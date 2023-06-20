REED TOWNSHIP – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Norwalk Post is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred Monday, June 19, 2023 at approximately 6:12 p.m.
The crash occurred on State Route 4 south of County Road 24 Reed Township, Seneca County.
Matt A. Sherlock, 60, of North Augusta, South Carolina, was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 north on SR 4. Christopher L. Jones, 40, of Belleville, Illinois was the front-seat passenger. Emery A. Moore, 60, of Georgetown, Kentucky was a rear seat passenger.
James W. Mahon, 16, of Shelby, Ohio was driving a 2016 Jaguar XF south on SR 4. Kortnie A. Ganshorn, 16, of Galion, Ohio was a front seat passenger.
Mahon traveled left of center and sideswiped the Ford. The Ford traveled of the right side of the road and struck a ditch before overturning. The Jaguar traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch. Both vehicle’s sustained disabling damage and were removed from the scene by John’s Towing.
Sherlock was wearing his seatbelt, suffered serious injuries and was transported from the scene by Life Flight to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo. Jones was wearing his seatbelt, suffered minor injuries and was transported from the scene by Seneca County EMS to the Bellevue Hospital. Moore was not wearing his seatbelt, suffered minor injuries and was transported from the scene by Seneca County EMS to the Bellevue Hospital.
Mahon was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. Ganshorn was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.
Alcohol and drug use do not appear to be a contributing factors in the crash which remains under investigation.
Assisting on scene were the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Attica-Venice-Reed Fire Department, Seneca County EMS, St. Vincent’s Life Flight, and John’s Towing.