Keith Porch

Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- A new $124,191 state grant for the METRICH Enforcement Unit makes the drug task force "whole" for the year, according to Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch.

The new funds, part of $2.3 million being distributed statewide through the RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Fund, will supplement the $166,481 that METRICH received earlier this year through the Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund.

Download PDF Metrich receives law enforcement grant
METRICH logo
Buy Now

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"