MANSFIELD -- Randy Carver has about a month to enjoy serving the community in his new role as a Mansfield police captain.
The 1997 Madison High School graduate will then be gone for a year, deploying to serve the United States in his role as a 1st Sgt. in the Ohio Army National Guard.
The 43-year-old Carver, who joined the MPD in 2005, was promoted to captain from lieutenant during a ceremony inside Mansfield City Council chambers.
He took the oath of his new office from acting Safety Service Director Dave Remy in a room filled with police officers, family, friends and fellow soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team based in Walbridge, Ohio. Carver is a 23-year member of the military.
"I didn't put anything together, but thanks to everybody for coming up," Carver said. "I appreciate it. Family ... we can't do this without you guys.
"I am looking forward to the new opportunity. I have always talked about that our sphere of influence, the broader we can make that, the more impact we can have."
Chief Keith Porch was Carver's initial training officer when he joined the department.
"So I got to yell at him a lot when he was brand new," Porch said. "I have enjoyed working with him over the years and seeing him progress in his career.
"I couldn't be more excited to (see him) step into his new role on the command staff."
Carver replaces recently retired Capt. Shari Robertson in charge of the special operations bureau, which includes the detective section and major crimes unit, forensic science section, neighborhood impact section and office of professional standards and training.
He admitted Porch stressed him as a new officer.
"But without that hard training, without someone who cares that much, I wouldn't be who I am today. I am only going to be here a month, which is causing (Porch) some chest pains.
"But thank you for the opportunity, even though (Porch) is going to be short until I can fulfill my commitment on the other side of the house," said Carver, who was joined during the ceremony by his wife, children and grandchildren.
Carver, who enlisted in the Army after graduating from high school, said law enforcement work first appealed to him as a youngster attending Safety Town, impressed by the officers running the program.
"I look back to those times and I still remember thinking that's what I wanted to do.
"My daughter works for Safety Town now during the summer as a teacher. I just think the program drew me initially. Growing up, I always wanted to be a police officer and I wanted to be in the Army," said Carver, whose upcoming deployment will be his fourth.
"You set goals for yourself at a young age and you just try to go out and accomplish everything you can. I have been able to serve my country and serve my community."