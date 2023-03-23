Christopher Tunnell

Ashland County Prosecutor Christopher Tunnell explains how the MX908 will help county law enforcement. 

ASHLAND —  When law enforcement in Ashland County confiscates a small amount of suspected narcotics, it can take weeks or even months to get results back from a lab. 

By this summer, that wait time will be reduced to mere minutes.

group photo

Donors and local law enforcement pose for a photo after announcing the purchase of a $68,000 drug testing machine for the Ashland County Prosecutor's office. The machine was purchased with donated funds and will be accessible to all Ashland County law enforcement agencies. 
Richard beal

Richard Beal, president of the Samaritan Hospital Foundation, speaks about the non-profit's recent donation to the Ashland County Prosecutor's Office.
James outright

“We know that strong communities are built on strong family units," said Jim Cutright, president and CEO of the Ashland County Community Foundation.  "We're hopeful that (the MX908) will help individuals who find themselves in the stranglehold of drug addiction to be able to find the help that they need.”
30F8CC00-E62B-43D6-81B1-2D87B6235896_1_201_a.jpeg

Ashland County Sheriff Wayne Risner compliments Ashland County Prosecutor Christopher Tunnell on his efforts to organize the purchase of an MX908.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com