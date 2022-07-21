Highway clean-up
Submitted Photo

COLUMBUS — A new litter control program that brings in the business community to help in the effort is now under way in Ohio.

Over the past few weeks, the first signage related to the Sponsor-A-Highway program has been installed along highways in the northeast Ohio area.

