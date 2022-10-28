Nancy Mathieu

Dr. Nancy Mathieu, an OhioHealth family physician, speaks during a panel discussion hosted by the North End Community Improvement Collaborative. 

MANSFIELD — Nancy Mathieu has seen racial bias play out in the medical field. 

"I've been in the ER where you can have two people walk in with the same pain from cancer," said Mathieu, a family physician in Mansfield.

Renee Thompson

Renee Thompson moderates a panel discussion on African American healthcare disparities at the North End Community Improvement Collaborative's community center.
Ms. Vivian Jackson Anderson

Ms. Vivian Jackson Anderson talks about her work with the Ohio Infant Mortality Education Initiative. 
Angela Brooks-Wright

Angela Brooks-Wright, manager of pastoral care for OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby Hospitals, talks about the importance of mental and spiritual care.
Buffi Williams

Buffi Williams encouraged everyone to take a free, online screening for adverse childhood experiences, which can increase certain health risks.

