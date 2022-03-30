MANSFIELD – The staff and board of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative recognized some of the neighborhood’s most influential residents during its annual meeting Wednesday.
Executive Director Deanna West-Torrence and incoming board chair Paul Kemerling presented a series of awards, including the Cornerstone Awards and Building Block Awards.
“These cornerstone awards are an attempt to recognize some very giant people in the development of this community,” Kemerling said.
Inez Shepard received a Cornerstone Award in education for her many years serving north end children at her daycare center, Happy Time Child Care Center.
“Mrs. Shepard had a commitment to generations – and I do mean generations – of children in this neighborhood,” West-Torrence said. “We talk about the importance of birth to 3 and kids reading. She was decades ahead of the games.
“She is a cornerstone in the north end on which we will build our educational vision.”
Don Culliver received a Cornerstone Award in civic engagement. Culliver served more than 20 years on Mansfield City Council as Fourth Ward representative and later as an At-Large council member. He was later elected as mayor of Mansfield, making history as the city’s first Black mayor.
“He exemplifies leadership,” West-Torrence said. “He fought for the north end and represented us well.”
Pam Williams Briggs received a Cornerstone Award in business. Williams Briggs took over Williams Funeral Services in the mid-1980s, according to West-Torrence.
“She's been a supporter of youth and different programs over the years, but also has been a really good, solid business person and provided employment for people,” she said.
Eddie Harris received the Community Connector Cornerstone Award. Harris owns Urban Flats, a computer repair shop, but his biggest claim to fame is the care he has for his neighbors. https://www.urbanflatscomputers.com/services.
“Every time there's a death in the community, Eddie’s there,” West-Torrence said. “He's always there to help. He's always there pushing things, he always has ideas. Every neighborhood needs people like that.”
NECIC also presented building blocks awards to Tony Chinni (organizational), OSU Mansfield (education), Jean Taddie (transit), Walt Bonham (economic development), Housing (Leonard Dillon), Julie Chaya (health), Bob Bianchi (public infrastructure), Isaac David and the Mansfield UMADAOP SALT Program (community spaces) and Amanada Stanfield (land use).
West-Torrence and Kemerling concluded the awards portion of the evening with Breakfast Club Awards presented to Jim Kulig, Paul Robinson, Tom Brennan and Loyal and Judy Bemiller.
Former board chairs Jeff Jones and Anna Marie Durtschi were also recognized.