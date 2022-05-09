MANSFIELD – Fourth Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport will be the speaker for the upcoming AALI Speaks event on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from noon to 1 p.m. at NECIC, 134 N. Main St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902.
Alomar Davenport has spent the bulk of his career as a Police Analyst in Criminal Justice before entering politics. Throughout his career, his passion in advocating for a better relationship between community members and the MPD is at the forefront.
Davenport became a member of the Black and Brown Coalition to further build a trust between the two parties and following the leadership of the late Wayne McDowell.
This AALI Speaks, Councilman Davenport will talk about the mission of the Black and Brown Coalition and creating a Police Review Board that will benefit the community, which has a detailed explanation in the proposed legislation.
Davenport believes that to have faith in our Police Department there must be trust. The proposed legislation would help create clear and unbiased investigations into complaints filed against a member of the MPD. Save your seat for this profound conversation on Wednesday, May 11 from noon to 1 p.m.
The event will be at the NECIC Office, 134 N. Main St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. For more information, contact Mario Davison at 419-522-1611 ext. 123.
This event is free to the public, but registration is required via the link: AALI Speaks with Councilman Alomar Davenport -- The North End Community Improvement Collaborative, Inc (necic-ohio.org). Attendees can bring their own lunch, however, lunch will be available. Seats are limited, so get your tickets quickly.
What is AALI?
AALI is the African American Leadership Initiative. The mission of AALI is to identify and cultivate African American leaders in Mansfield and Richland County and functions to create a network of diverse leaders with relevant opportunities to connect and contribute.
